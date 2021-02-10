Former Arsenal ace is eyeing his next club just weeks after completing his exit from The Emirates

It’s perfectly understandable that a January signing will only be a short term move, but it’s probably best to wait a couple of months before lining up another move.

Shkodran Mustafi was clearly out of favour at Arsenal and his January exit did take a while to happen, but he finally returned to Germany with Schalke late in the window.

He’s linked up with Sead Kolasinac in an attempt to turn their fortunes around, but relegation does look like a genuine possibility after a shocking start to the season.

They’ve only won one game and they sit rock bottom with more than half the season gone, so they will need to make up nine points if they want to drag themselves out of the relegation zone.

Goal have reported today that Mustafi is happy in Germany and he does plan to stay there after this season, but he’s already eyeing a move to other Bundesliga sides if Schalke do go down.

Perhaps it makes sense for him to look after his own interests but his club really need some great performances from him to help them stay up, while that form would then allow him to stay in the league with the club too so that should be his main focus for now.