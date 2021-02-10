“He doesn’t really fit” – Liverpool legend fears that huge summer signing is struggling at Anfield

There’s no doubt that signing Thiago was the big transfer story surrounding Liverpool in the summer, so there was plenty of intrigue when they finally got it over the line.

He looked like he could be the final piece of the jigsaw that would make Liverpool unstoppable due to his creativity and ability on the ball, but it’s been a mixed time so far.

He’s had his fair share of injuries which made it difficult for him to get settled into the team, but there have been plenty of moments when you can see just how good he is.

The biggest problem could be playing in a team with an unsettled defence which has the ability to make the rest of the side unstable, so Liverpool haven’t looked like their usual selves this season.

Out colleagues at Empire of the Kop picked up on some comments from Michael Owen, and it’s clear that he’s wondering if Thiago is actually a good fit for this team:

“There’s another big question looming and it’s midfield over Thiago. We all know what a wonderful player he is.

“At the moment I’m not sure whether it’s because he’s come into a team that’s lacking confidence, or whether he’s part of a minor problem as well. If I was of his quality and someone like Shaqiri or Milner was coming on for me.

“I just don’t feel like he’s that he’s that man at the moment that’s offering something. Is it that he doesn’t really fit into this team or has he just come in at a bad moment. We’ll see but there’s something not quite right.”

It does seem harsh on Thiago to suggest he’s a bad fit for the team because he’s generally looked impressive, while it also seems fair to suggest that his arrival has coincided with Liverpool’s slump rather than saying he’s the cause of it.

Perhaps questions will be asked if this continues when he’s in the side, but it’s worth waiting to see him get a regular run when they’re back up to full strength before jumping to conclusions.