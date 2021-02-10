Heartbreaking news as mother of Jurgen Klopp passes with Liverpool boss unable to travel to funeral due to Covid-19 restrictions

According to the Associated Press’ Rob Harris, Jurgen Klopp has stated that his mother, Elisabeth, has passed at the age of 81.

German newspaper Schwarzwalder Bote appear to have reported news of Elisabeth’s passing yesterday afternoon.

Unfortunately, Jurgen cannot travel back to his homeland for his mother’s funeral due to travel restrictions imposed by the German government.

Germany are not allowing anyone to enter from countries that are dealing with mutations of Covid-19.

Schwarzwalder Bote wrote a beautiful tribute to Elisabeth. She faced tragedy when her father passed when she was just 16, before going on to work for the family’s grocery store.

Jurgen has told the regional newspaper that Elisabeth meant ‘everything’ to him and that she was a ‘real mom in the best sense of the word’.

This is Klopp’s tribute to Elisabeth in Schwarzwalder Bote:

“She meant everything to me. She was a real mom in the best sense of the word,”

“The fact that I can’t be at the funeral is due to the terrible times, as soon as the circumstances allow, we will hold a wonderful commemoration that is appropriate to it.”

Elisabeth married Norbert Klopp in 1960. Jurgen’s middle name is in honour of his father, who passed in 2000 at the age of 66 after a serious illness.

Elisabeth and Norbert have three children in Jurgen and the Liverpool manager’s older sisters Stefanie and Isolde.

Our thoughts are with the entire Klopp family at this difficult time, we hope that Jurgen can commemorate his mother’s life as soon as it is safe to do so.