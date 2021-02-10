Jerome Boateng’s ex-girlfriend Kasia Lenhardt found dead, aged 25

Kasia Lenhardt, the ex-girlfriend of Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, has reportedly been found dead at the age of just 25.

This sad news is being reported by the Daily Mirror and others, with Lenhardt said to have been found in her apartment, with her death not being treated as suspicious.

Boateng and Lenhardt broke up around a year ago, as was publicly announced by the Germany international on Instagram.

The report adds that Lenhardt first burst onto the scene in 2012 when she appeared TV show Germany’s Next Top Model.

Not much more detail is being given about Lenhardt at the moment, but tributes have been pouring in on social media.

A report last October from the Daily Mail claimed Boateng was facing allegations of assault against another of his former partners, but it wasn’t Lenhardt.

Boateng’s Bayern future is in some doubt at the moment as Todo Fichajes recently linked him strongly with a move to Chelsea.