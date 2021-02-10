Jose Mourinho ridiculed 5-4 result as ‘hockey score’ whilst Chelsea boss as Spurs slip on thin ice to Everton in FA Cup with ‘not defending properly’ comment back to haunt over 16 years later

According to Simon Johnson of the Athletic, Jose Mourinho once ridiculed a 5-4 scoreline whilst boss of Chelsea, with that coming back to haunt him now that Everton have beat Spurs in that exact manner.

A thrilling north London derby between Spurs and the Gunners ended 5-4 in favour of the latter back in November 2004, with Mourinho stating that this was a ‘hockey score’ and not a football one.

That barnstormer of an encounter saw seven of the nine goals scored in the second-half, with a different player responsible for each moment that hit the back of the net.

Johnson reports that Mourinho stated he wouldn’t even condone a scoreline like this in three-on-three training sessions, sending players ‘back to the dressing room’ if this arose.

Mourinho shockingly became Spurs boss last season following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino and has now been haunted by the comments with the Toffees inflicting this scoreline in tonight’s FA Cup tie.

In 2004, Mourinho also stated that he ordered players back to the dressing room when this occurred in 3v3s as he was adamant that they were ‘not defending properly’. Wonder what he’s saying now.

Mourinho after Tottenham lost 5-4 to Arsenal in 2004: “That was not a football score, it was a hockey score. In training I often play matches of 3 against 3 and when the score reaches 5-4 I send the players back to the dressing room, because they are not defending properly.” — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) February 10, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool to pay an initial fee of just £1.5m for exciting Harvey Elliott in record tribunal deal that still represents massive bargain for Reds for ex-Fulham wonderkid Video: Sigurdsson lands hat-trick of assists against ex-club Spurs with lovely scoop for Bernard to make it 5-4 to Everton Video: Ivan Rakitic produces ice-cold finish against former club Barcelona in special moment for cast aside star as Sevilla take lead into second-leg

Of course this evening’s scoreline came in an FA Cup fixture in which both teams slightly rotated, Spurs more so than Everton, but still, this is a real moment to forget for Mourinho.

The outspoken manager may not want to remain as such after these comments have come back to bite.