Jose Mourinho ridiculed 5-4 result as ‘hockey score’ whilst Chelsea boss as Spurs slip on thin ice to Everton in FA Cup with ‘not defending properly’ comment back to haunt over 16 years later

According to Simon Johnson of the Athletic, Jose Mourinho once ridiculed a 5-4 scoreline whilst boss of Chelsea, with that coming back to haunt him now that Everton have beat Spurs in that exact manner.

A thrilling north London derby between Spurs and the Gunners ended 5-4 in favour of the latter back in November 2004, with Mourinho stating that this was a ‘hockey score’ and not a football one.

That barnstormer of an encounter saw seven of the nine goals scored in the second-half, with a different player responsible for each moment that hit the back of the net.

Johnson reports that Mourinho stated he wouldn’t even condone a scoreline like this in three-on-three training sessions, sending players ‘back to the dressing room’ if this arose.

Mourinho shockingly became Spurs boss last season following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino and has now been haunted by the comments with the Toffees inflicting this scoreline in tonight’s FA Cup tie.

In 2004, Mourinho also stated that he ordered players back to the dressing room when this occurred in 3v3s as he was adamant that they were ‘not defending properly’. Wonder what he’s saying now.

Of course this evening’s scoreline came in an FA Cup fixture in which both teams slightly rotated, Spurs more so than Everton, but still, this is a real moment to forget for Mourinho.

The outspoken manager may not want to remain as such after these comments have come back to bite.

