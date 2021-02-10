Liverpool star has become a “scapegoat”, says former Reds midfielder

Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara has become something of a scapegoat at Anfield, according to former Reds ace Michael Thomas.

The Spain international joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in the summer and looked an exciting signing at the time after a great career in the Bundesliga.

Still, Alcantara hasn’t settled that well and there were some doubts before he joined about whether his playing style would make him an ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

These doubts have since resurfaced after Liverpool’s poor form, with the 29-year-old seeming to contribute to the team slowing down a little.

Thomas, however, thinks he’s being made a scapegoat for the general poor form of most of the players in the team.

“Thiago is the scapegoat but he is by no means performing worse than any others,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“He is a quality player and his mind works sometimes slightly faster than most. The team is going through a rough patch but I don’t think he is to blame.”

Thomas also defended Jurgen Klopp following his recent snappy demeanour with the media, though he also ruled his former club out of the title race after their dip has put Manchester City in a commanding position.

“I think we as spectators are very forgetful and quick to pass judgement. Klopp has done an amazing job and here is where he shows his worth and brings the team through this patch,” he said.

“A few wins can change the mood and the table but the way City are playing, it’s hard to look past them in terms of winning the title.”