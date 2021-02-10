Man United ace narrowly avoids a ban after it’s found he used fake documents to enable transfer

The situation with Luis Suarez in the summer proved that the methods of gaining a work permit or a passport in Italy are questionable at best, but it also looks like Man United starlet Amad Diallo has landed himself in a spot of bother.

The Daily Mail have reported that he’s been given a fine of £42k relating to fake documents that he used to gain his initial transfer to Europe when he signed with Italian side Boca Barco.

It sounds like his brother who plays for Sassuolo has also been included in this, and it revolves around their reasons for moving to Italy where they claimed they were being reunited with their parents.

Ultimately it turns out that the couple they involved in this are not their parents and there are even suggestions that the two may not actually be brothers, but it did allow them to gain access to Italy and that’s why they are where they are now.

It’s reported that a potential ban was on the table for both but it was agreed they could just pay a fine if they pled guilty and cooperated with the investigation so that should be the end of it.

There’s no suggestion that his Italian passport will be revoked and it doesn’t appear that there will be any further consequences for Man united to bear either.