Man United legend urges his former club to extend the contract of “outstanding” summer signing

It’s easy to forget that a lot of Man United fans were quite upset about the signing of Edinson Cavani in the summer, but it turns out he’s exactly what they needed.

Admittedly he’s not a long term solution so that part of the initial concern is justified, but he gives the team a focal point in the attack and his movement causes all sorts of problems.

You can also see his quality in the build up as his flicks and passes bring others into play, so it also allows Fernandes and Pogba to get close to the area and they’ll usually get a lay off to smack towards goal.

He was signed on a one year deal so a decision will need to be made soon, but a report from The Express has indicated that Mark Hughes wants the club to extend the Uruguayan’s contract.

It’s stated that they have an option in his deal to extend it by a year, and his comments to Talksport indicate his feeling on the matter:

“He does make a difference to United in my view. Prior to him coming to the club, [Marcus] Rashford, [Anthony] Martial and [Mason] Greenwood were all tried through the middle but I never felt any of them really knew the role as you need to know the role – being the main target and the focus of attacks.

“Whereas when Cavani plays you sense that the team has a little bit more focus and direction towards the top end of the pitch.

“The other guys can now play in a position they favour. He’s had a big influence, and if it was my decision I’d sign him straight away because I think he’s an outstanding player.”

There’s no sign of anyone else in the team emerging to take on Cavani’s role just now and a new signing would be expensive in the summer so it would be a surprise if he doesn’t stay for another year.