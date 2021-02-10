Gary Neville names as many as five signings Manchester United may need

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has named as many as five signings his old club could need in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils looked like emerging as genuine Premier League title contenders this season, but a couple of recent slip-ups at home to Sheffield United and Everton have seen them fall away.

Manchester City now look the major favourites for the title and it’s going to be a long way back for Man Utd, with Neville suggesting a major overhaul of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad could be needed.

Speaking on his podcast, Neville said United could do well to look at signing a new centre-back, a new full-back, a right winger, a striker, whilst also naming the goalkeeper position as one that may have to be looked at.

There’s no doubt about most of those positions, though it remains to be seen if a new signing in goal would be necessary as promising young shot-stopper Dean Henderson is waiting in the wings as a potential long-term replacement for the struggling David de Gea.

“Manchester United are just not quite there in terms of winning the title,” the MUFC legend said.

“I think they are on the right track. I would expect them to challenge next season.

“I would expect that there will be [a new] centre-back in the club, [and] maybe another full-back.

“The goalkeeping situation is one that needs monitoring, no doubt.

“Right wing will be interesting, and centre forward, depending on how [Mason] Greenwood settles in the last few months of this season.”