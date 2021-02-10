Video: Solskjaer explains why McTominay has suddenly become a Man United goal machine

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given an interesting insight into Scott McTominay’s improved form in front of goal.

The Scotland international scored a well-taken winner for the Red Devils against West Ham last night – making it three consecutive games on the score sheet and his 7th goal of the season overall.

This is already more than McTominay managed in the last two seasons put together, and Solskjaer has admitted to giving him more license to go forward this season…

"You can see he was a forward in his younger days" Ole Gunnar Solskjær has 'unleashed' Scott McTominay this season after the Scotland international scored his 7th goal of the season on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/oU7LCw2x8l — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 10, 2021

The Norwegian tactician also revealed that the 24-year-old was a striker during his days in the youth team, which also explains his surprisingly impressive finishing.

United fans will no doubt be thrilled to see another homegrown player coming good for the club.