Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been given some useful advice by pundit Jermaine Jenas after another unconvincing game against West Ham last night.

Van de Beek has struggled for regular playing time at Man Utd this season but got an opportunity to impress in last night’s FA Cup win over West Ham at Old Trafford.

Still, the Netherlands international didn’t give the most convincing account of himself, and Jenas admits it looks like the former Ajax man is playing with a bit of fear.

Jenas says he’d like to see Van de Beek calling for the ball a bit more and playing a bit faster, perhaps taking a shot here and there instead of just looking for the simple pass.

“That look on his face there I’ve just seen sums up unfortunately the way he’s playing at the moment, with a bit of fear and a lack of rhythm,” Jenas said during BBC Sport’s coverage of the game, as quoted by the Metro.

“I honestly don’t think it’s his fault. He’s out there being professional, doing everything he possibly can.

“But when you don’t have that run of games in your system or belief that you can go out there and afford to make mistakes, you don’t show the full version of who you are, and that creative streak which got him to the football club in the first place.

“It still feels like everything is taking a bit too long. You have to be careful not to try and think Van de Beek can do what Bruno Fernandes can do. He’s his own type of player.

“I think Van de Beek is still working out of what he is for Manchester United.

“I’d still like him to want the ball a bit more. Maybe have a shot instead of passing it back or passing it sideways. This United do not look for him, which is a bit of an issue.”

United fans will hope Van de Beek can perhaps take this on board and raise his game a little after a slow start to life in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old looked a superb talent during his time at Ajax as he earned his big move to United last summer, but we’re yet to really see that quality on show here in England.