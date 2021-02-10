Menu

Manchester United star embarrasses Liverpool ace with surprise stat

It’s official. Scott McTominay is a better striker than Roberto Firmino.

That’s not a sentence we expected to be writing any time soon, but, for the moment, Manchester United midfielder McTominay genuinely has a higher tally than Liverpool front-man Firmino this season.

McTominay has been in superb form recently, scoring three goals in his last three games for Man Utd, taking his total tally to the season to seven.

That’s as many in his last two seasons combined, and it’s one more than the rather pitiful tally of Brazilian ace Firmino.

Remember – Firmino is basically Liverpool’s main central striker, even if he doesn’t just get into the team based on his finishing ability.

Firmino has a lot to his game with his work rate and skill on the ball, but given he’s up there in the front three, he surely needs to be scoring more than he is at the moment.

McTominay’s numbers here really put him to shame.

