Mohamed Salah publicly courted as CL giants’ chief dubs Liverpool star “the Messi of Africa”

Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge seems to have very strongly hinted at a transfer interest in Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international has been one of the best players in the world in recent times, helping Liverpool enjoy plenty of success with his role in their Champions League and Premier League title triumphs.

It may well be that Salah will soon seek a new challenge, and he’s certainly good enough to play for an elite European giant like Bayern.

Rummenigge has made it clear he’s a big fan of the Reds forward, comparing him to Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi in quotes to ON Time Sports, quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“In my opinion, Salah is the Messi of Africa and of course he has the skills to play for the best teams in the world,” Rummenigge said.

“What he [Salah] has achieved can be compared to what Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo did with Barcelona and Real Madrid.

“At the moment we don’t plan on signing Salah, but certainly it would be an honour to have him.”

Liverpool fans won’t be too pleased with these comments and will no doubt still be hoping Salah can stay at Anfield for many more years to come.

Jurgen Klopp could do with making some changes up front, but one imagines Roberto Firmino would be the player to go rather than Salah or Sadio Mane.