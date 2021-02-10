Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives clear signal over which Man United players need to up their game

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given a clear signal that he wants his under-performing forwards to be more clinical.

Speaking after last night’s 1-0 win over West Ham, the Red Devils boss spoke out about the number of chances his team created without finishing them off as they relied on an extra time goal from in-form midfielder Scott McTominay to send them through to the next round of the FA Cup.

Players like McTominay and Bruno Fernandes have chipped in with a lot of goals recently, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood not looking anywhere near as prolific as they did for so much of last season.

Solskjaer seemed to send a message to these players as he analysed the win over West Ham, calling on hiss players to be more clinical, and it’s surely a reminder to those three to do their main job a bit better.

“I felt we dominated. I thought we were in complete control of the first half,” Solskjaer is quoted by the Metro.

“In the second half it became more of a game. When it’s only 1-0 and we are wasteful, anything can happen to us, we knew that from the last game [Everton]. It’s just about finishing the game off but we’re through. We’re in the hat and that’s what we wanted.

“I think we got about 15 to 17 shots in the end but we need to be more clinical. We should’ve finished the game off earlier and finished in 90 minutes but sometimes it doesn’t happen.”