According to the Telegraph (subscription required), struggling Chelsea star Kepa Arrizabalaga decided to turn replies off of his Twitter account after being met with abuse at a sickening time for football.

The Telegraph report that Kepa, who is in line to make his first appearance under Thomas Tuchel in the FA Cup tie against Barnsley, made this decision after a tribute post to the legendary Diego Maradona.

Kepa took to Twitter to share a ‘RIP Diego’ message after the all-time great’s heartbreaking passing on November 25, this attempt to pay respect to a true icon was met by vile reaction though.

The Telegraph report that the post was met with a plethora of replies regarding Kepa’s poor form for Chelsea, as well as comments regarding the 26-year-old’s future with the Blues.

Kepa’s next post was on Christmas Eve, this time only those that the goalkeeper followed or mentioned in the tweet could reply, and that limit has remained ever since.

Chelsea made Kepa the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when he was recruited from Athletic Bilbao in the summer of 2018 for £71.6m.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Fortune meets confusion as Kyle Walker scores with cross-cum-shot for Manchester City against Swansea Ex-girlfriend of Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng dies on son’s birthday and a week after relationship ended Arsenal in pole position to sign exciting attacker as his agent holds talks with Edu over potential transfer

The Spain international experienced an okay debut season but things turned into a nightmare as soon as Frank Lampard took over, with Kepa making a large amount of costly mistakes for the Blues.

Kepa was first dropped from the side for February of last year, when veteran Willy Caballero took the starting role between the sticks.

The star was then benched for the final Premier League match of the season, the FA Cup ties during the restart as the Blues made the final and also when Chelsea lost to Bayern Munich in the UCL.

Kepa has become the permanent second-choice this season, but to Edouard Mendy, who the Blues signed as part of their massive summer spending to solve this goalkeeping issue.

The ex-Bilbao star has made six appearances across all competitions this season, with his last in the Premier League coming in mid-October.

The Telegraph report that Kepa is not believed to be obsessed with social media, however still made the Twitter decision on his own accord.

It’s added that the star’s family and friends may have been a factor as well, with Kepa’s decision undoubtedly a move that exposes them to less criticism of their loved one, who has been alone for around a year now, unable to see any of those close to him as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even though Kepa has struggled with his performances, especially over the last 18 months, some comments regarding the ace’s form clearly crossed the line, and it’s absolutely vile that a player’s ability was ridiculed and abused in a post that was a tribute to a legend, it’s disgusting.