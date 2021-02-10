Thomas Tuchel admits how impressed he’s been with Chelsea star who’s a “gift” to manage

It was surprising to see that N’Golo Kante was linked with a Chelsea exit in the summer, purely because of how much every team would love to have a player like him.

He’s incredibly intelligent with his positioning and use of the ball, he’s utterly relentless with his running and pressing to win the ball back, while you also get the impression that he’s incredibly humble and just a brilliant person to have in your side.

He demonstrated that selflessness under Sarri where he was played in a role that didn’t really suit his strengths, but he did it without a fuss and tried to make it work as well as he could.

You’ll rarely hear of any fan/coach/pundit who has anything bad to say about the Frenchman, and it also appears that Thomas Tuchel is incredibly excited to be working with him after taking over at the club:

Tuchel on Kante: “We have been impressed with him from TV but to see him live, how he works and how humble he is… it is a gift to be his coach and I am so happy. He will start tomorrow.” #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 10, 2021

It’s not a surprise to hear Tuchel talk about Kante in this way because he’s perfect for the pressing style that he likes to employ, while praise like this should also shut down any further transfer rumours that could crop up in the summer.