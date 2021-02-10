Tuchel confirms that Chelsea star will miss Barnsley clash through injury

You do get the impression that the FA cup tie with Barnsley is the type of game that Thiago Silva would probably be rested for regardless of his injury situation.

He is getting older so the club need to be careful with his workload and the occasional rest will keep him fresh, while they also have a big enough squad so there are plenty of players who can take his place.

There has been some concern over the Brazilian since he was forced off against Spurs with a muscle injury, so it’s important that they get him back as soon as they can.

Thomas Tuchel offered some mixed news in his press conference today as he admits that Silva won’t play tomorrow, but it does sound positive that he’s starting to get better:

Tuchel reports that Thiago Silva is feeling better but he is out of tomorrow’s game. The recovery from a muscle injury cannot be forced. That is all from the conference here but there will be more on the club’s website and app soon.#BARCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 10, 2021

That does make it sound like he should be back in contention for the Premier League game with Newcastle at the weekend, while there will be hopes that he’s then fit for the Champions League clash with Atletico on the 23rd.

