Video: Ajax team wear Andre Onana shirts in support of star banned for doping before PSV tie

Ahead of tonight’s KNVB Cup clash between Ajax and rivals PSV, the Amsterdam outfit headed out onto the pitch wearing shirts in support of banned star Andre Onana.

Ajax’s first-choice goalkeeper and promising star was handed a 12-month ban from football via UEFA after he returned a positive result for a banned substance in an out of competition test.

The Dutch powerhouses told in a statement when the news broke that the 24-year-old took a pill of Lasimac on October 30. The ace felt unwell and took medicine prescribed to his wife.

The Ajax team walked out onto their pitch at their home named after legend Johan Cruyff sporting Onana shirts, with the jerseys fixed with the ace’s name and number 24.

Spelers Ajax komen met Onana-shirt het veld op als steunbetuiging aan de keeper. #Ajax pic.twitter.com/7xxjCjfc4i — Freek Jansen (@Freek_JansenVI) February 10, 2021

Pictures from Freek Jansen of Voetbal International.

It will be interesting to see if Ajax can successfully overturn this decision, after their claims that it was a genuine mistake from Onana.