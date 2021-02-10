Video: Centre-back Kounde glides past Alba, Busquets and Umtiti to score with inspired lung-busting run for Sevilla to stun Barcelona

In the 24th minute of tonight’s Copa del Rey semi-final clash between Barcelona and Sevilla, Jules Kounde produced a real moment of magic out of defence to fire the Andalusian outfit ahead.

Joan Jordan scooped the ball across to Kounde, who was just around 35 yards away from his own goal, the centre-back then decided to exploit the space left by Barcelona by going on a lengthy run.

Kounde skipped towards the halfway line before drilling the ball into Suso and receiving it back on the overlap as part of a handy one-two.

The 22-year-old continued to march on, getting behind a sliding Jordi Alba by knocking the ball inside before approaching a crowded area.

Kounde then had Fernando to thank as the defensive midfielder blocked off counterpart Sergio Busquets, allowing the centre-back the space to jink through.

Then came my personal favourite moment of the play, immediately after getting by Busquets, Kounde knocked the ball inside Samuel Umtiti, leaving his compatriot completely ruined.

Kounde marched into the box and drilled the ball into the back of the net with a finish that was a bizarre ode to his defensive roots as he slid to the floor as the ball was fired in.

What a goal from Jules Koundé! ? A great individual effort from the Sevilla defender gives his side the lead against Barcelona ?? pic.twitter.com/MYgCLZetdK — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) February 10, 2021

Pictures from Premier Sports and Sport TV.

Whilst nothing should be taken away from Kounde for this inspired effort, Ronald Koeman and the Barcelona fans will be furious to see so many stars beaten by a centre-back on his merry way to goal.