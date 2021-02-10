In the 70th minute of Juventus’ Coppa Italia encounter against Inter Milan, Cristiano Ronaldo almost scored one of the goals of the season with a sensational solo run from the left-wing.

Ronaldo expertly controlled a cross-field pass from Juan Cuadrado on the left flank before cutting inside and facing up the Inter Milan defence.

The 36-year-old made it clear that he’s still the King of stepovers as he used his signature skill to cut inside past Milan Skriniar, then came an insane show of reaction and tight dribbling from the superstar…

Just as he went by Skriniar, Ronaldo was met by pressure from Nicolo Barella and effortlessly feinted past the midfielder, before firing a powerful shot at goal just inside the box.

Samir Handanovic made a solid stop to deny the five-time Ballon d’Or winner from scoring.

Glimpse of the Man United Ronaldo, sensational dribbling without the killer finish pic.twitter.com/3S6ZLjdiNC — Soorya Thavaraj (@afcnews276) February 10, 2021

Pictures from the Coppa Italia.

Ronaldo hasn’t leant too heavy on the dribbling aspect of his game for the past few years, but moments like this prove that the forward can still trick his way past anyone to get a sight on goal.