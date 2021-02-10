Video: Davinson Sanchez free to dominate in the air and score bullet header for Spurs against Everton

In just the third minute of this evening’s FA Cup 5th Round encounter between Tottenham and Everton, Spurs took the lead from a corner, with some special thanks to some seriously non-committal defending.

Heung-Min Son whipped in a teasing ball from the left flank, Davinson Sanchez moved from crowding keeper Robin Olsen all the way to the edge of the six-yard area to present an opportunity for himself.

The centre-back was being tracked by Gylfi Sigurdsson and soon made Everton pay for that mismatch as he leapt into the air whilst between the Icelandic star and Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score.

Neither Sigurdsson or Calvert-Lewin jumped as Sanchez rose high and steered the ball into the bottom corner, in an effort that likely would’ve been cleared if Everton put a man on the post.

Pictures from the Emirates FA Cup and beIN Sports.

Carlo Ancelotti will be massively disappointed with the lack of pressure from the Everton players that ultimately led to them conceded here, especially after Robin Olsen made a fine save moments earlier.