Video: Dominic Calvert-Lewin backheel flick sets up Richarlison goal vs Spurs for Everton

In the 37th minute of this evening’s FA Cup encounter between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, Dominic Calvert-Lewin looked threatening once again to set up strike partner Richarlison.

Lucas Digne knocked the ball into Calvert-Lewin’s path which sparked a moment of true artistry from the target-man, as he flicked the ball onto Richarlison with a lovely backheel.

Richarlison collected the ball and punished Toby Alderweireld for failing to show any real pressure as he drilled the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the area with a fine finish.

Calvert-Lewin effectively evened his personal score with Davinson Sanchez with this backheel flick to trick the centre-back, after failing to contest him during a corner which he scored from earlier.

Everton turn the game on its head in a matter of minutes! Richarlison buries it from the edge of the area after a tidy flick from Calvert-Lewin ?#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/HpDCOibQr5 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 10, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sports.

Jose Mourinho’s side have looked terrible when they’ve faced pressure tonight, Premier League attackers will be licking their lips after this defensive showing full of ball-watching and blunders.