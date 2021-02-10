Video: Fortune meets confusion as Kyle Walker scores with cross-cum-shot for Manchester City against Swansea

In the 29th minute of today’s FA Cup 5th Round tie between Manchester City and Swansea, the Citizens took the lead through a bizarre passage of play – sparked by a perfect balance of confusion and fortune.

Rodri shifted the ball across to the marauding Kyle Walker, who was in plenty of space, the right-back composed himself before firing a dangerous cross into the box.

Ferran Torres appeared to be gifted a fine opportunity to put the ball into the back of the net, but the Spaniard completely missed connection, City feared not as it ended up over the line anyway.

Swansea stopper Freddie Woodman understandably couldn’t react to the fact that Torres somehow missed the ball, leaving it to roll and bundle into the corner anway.

LE CENTRE DE KYLE WALKER QUI TROMPE SWANSEA ! #SWAMCI pic.twitter.com/C7eVFco9QO — Le Football en VOD XXIV (@le_xxiv) February 10, 2021

Pictures from the FA Cup and beIN Sports.

Pep Guardiola and the Citizens certainly won’t be complaining after this stroke of luck, it’s also yet another reminder that Walker has quite the knack for scoring from long-range.