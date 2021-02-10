Video: Gabriel Jesus shows almighty touch and control to ruin ex-teammate and score for Manchester City vs Swansea

In the 49th minute of tonight’s FA Cup 5th Round tie between Manchester City and Swansea, Gabriel Jesus showcased some almighty skill to make it 3-0 to the Citizens.

Ilkay Gundogan pinged the ball across to Bernardo Silva, who immediately headed it into the box, where Jesus showed skill, control, composure, flair and everything in between to score.

Jesus turned as the ball looped over and former Man City talent Joel Latibeaudiere went for a header, Jesus managed to expertly control the ball whilst spinning around before hammering it into the goal.

Latibeaudiere only left the Manchester outfit in the summer, with the 21-year-old defender having been with the Citizens from a young age and making an impact for England at youth level.

The talent whose captained the Young Lions at Under-17s, 18s and 20s level really couldn’t do anything to stop this moment of brilliance from Jesus though.

How about that touch on the swivel from Gabriel Jesus?! ? A beautifully taken goal puts Man City 3-0 up against Swansea and heading for 15 wins in a row…#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/Hkihc86CFr — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 10, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and Eleven Sports.

Manchester City have booked a spot in the next round of the competition with a comfortable performance, continuing the years of dominance for Pep Guardiola’s side at the domestic level.