Video: Horror Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg touch costs Spurs as Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores with powerful strike parried in by Hugo Lloris

In the 35th minute of tonight’s FA Cup encounter between Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur and Everton, Spurs gifted their opponents a route back into the match.
Ben Davies passed the ball into Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and the otherwise impressive summer signing endured a moment to forget as a horrific heavy first-touch saw Abdoulaye Doucoure win the ball.
It was shuttled into Alex Iwobi, with the former Arsenal man slotting it to Gylfi Sigurdsson, who in turn took a touch and flicked it into the path of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
The England international got to the ball ahead of Toby Alderweireld and fired a powerful first-time shot at goal, which Hugo Lloris couldn’t stop at all as his attempt to parry the ball actually looped it in.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin bags his third in three games and Everton are level!
Spurs took the lead in the third minute and they’ve somehow found a way to waste a perfect start, Roy Keane’s summer assessment of disappointing being a part of Spurs’ ‘DNA’ still rings true.