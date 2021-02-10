Video: Richarlison bags second goal against Spurs with lovely tight-angle finish teed up thanks to ex-Tottenham ace Gylfi Sigurdsson

In the 67th minute of tonight’s thrilling FA Cup encounter between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, the Toffees restored a lead against Spurs thanks to a brilliant finish.

Gylfi Sigurdsson picked up the ball after Tom Davies won a header, the ex-Spurs ace netted his third goal contribution of the night by slipping the ball into Richarlison with a tidy pass.

Davinson Sanchez, scorer of two for Spurs tonight, looked completely stuck in the mud as he failed to get close to Richarlison when the ball came through, presenting the Brazilian with a look at goal.

Richarlison, who scored his first of the night in the 37th minute, was clinical as he tucked the ball into the corner from a tight-angle on the left side of the box, leaving Hugo Lloris with no chance.

Pictures from the Emirates FA Cup and beIN Sports.

Richarlison, Sigurdsson and Calvert-Lewin have all feasted off of the Spurs defence tonight.