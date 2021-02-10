Video: Sigurdsson lands hat-trick of assists against ex-club Spurs with lovely scoop for Bernard to make it 5-4 to Everton

In the sixth minute of extra-time during tonight’s thrilling FA Cup 5th Round encounter between Premier League sides Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, Spurs found themselves on the back foot once again.

Harry Winks didn’t learn anything from the costly price the team paid for a heavy touch from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg earlier as the substitute made the exact same mistake.

Davinson Sanchez’s attempts to quell the danger went sideways, literally, as his attempted clearance instead turned out to be a pass straight to Seamus Coleman.

Everton slightly slowed the play and sent bodies forward, with the ball eventually being sent into Gylfi Sigurdsson, who was just outside the area.

Sigurdsson put the sword to his former club for the fourth time this evening as a lovely scoop over the top flew into Bernard’s path, who turned super-sub to hammer the ball into the back of the net.

This marked a hat-trick of assist for Icelandic star against his former club, with the ace teeing up Dominic Calvert-Lewin with this earlier and Richarlison like this.

If three assists wasn’t enough for Sigurdsson, he also scored an ice-cold penalty against his ex-club.

The NINTH goal of the game goes to Everton! Bernard finishes in style but this is all about the Gylfi Sigurdsson assist ?#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/Bpyp90rQF3 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 10, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sports.

In a stark reminder of the fortune – or lack thereof – this Tottenham side have, Bernard actually agreed personal terms over an exit to Saudi Arabia in the January transfer window, only for the deal to collapse.