Menu

“Simply awful” – West Ham fans slam Andriy Yarmolenko after performance vs Man Utd

Manchester United FC West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham fans are venting their anger at Andriy Yarmolenko after his poor performance in the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.

Many Hammers supporters have taken to Twitter after a disappointing night at Old Trafford, with Scott McTominay scoring a well-taken goal to give the Red Devils a 1-0 win in extra time.

Yarmolenko has previously been a key player for West Ham but at the moment he’s the focus of much of the fans’ anger.

Here’s a selection of quotes taken from tweets (via Football Transfer Tavern) surfacing since last night…

“Such a predictable situation. Yarmolenko is never going to be the answer. Very, very poor from the club.”

“I hate Haller and I love Antonio but Yarmolenko is simply awful”

More Stories / Latest News
Man United ace narrowly avoids a ban after it’s found he used fake documents to enable transfer
Crystal Palace identify two leading candidates to replace Roy Hodgson
Report names three big name free-agent strikers that West Ham are looking at after FA Cup disappointment

“Noble was shocking and Yarmolenko didn’t do anything”

“Pull Yarmolenko off at half time and never put him in a shirt again”

“We all know that Fornals and Yarmolenko are poor or average game to game, I’m saying something that isn’t said”

More Stories Andriy Yarmolenko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.