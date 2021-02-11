Another gutting injury blow for Arsenal star as he’s expected to miss some key matches

There’s nothing worse than seeing a career ruined by injury, so hopefully Thomas Partey is able to stay injury free once he returns from his latest knock.

He was already at a disadvantage when he moved to Arsenal due to arriving late in the transfer window, so it meant he needed extra time to get up to speed and to learn how to play in Arteta’s system.

He’s struggled to put a run of games together because he keeps picking up knocks, but he has started to look impressive in recent weeks when he was fit.

Unfortunately the latest news isn’t ideal as he’s expected to miss another couple of weeks, and that means there will be some important games that he won’t be able to play in:

Thomas Partey will rest and rehab for close to two weeks before returning to the team. Likely to miss Benfica match.#AFC are hopeful that he’ll be back sooner. pic.twitter.com/rWGtN9WUcZ — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) February 11, 2021

Obviously it would be positive if he was able to return sooner but it’s also important not to rush him if that risks anything else affecting him, but it would be great to see him get fit and show how good he can be.