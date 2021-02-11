Barcelona ready to take pretty drastic Philippe Coutinho measure just to avoid paying Liverpool £4.3m

Barcelona are reportedly ready to save around £4.3million by completely freezing Philippe Coutinho out of their squad for the rest of the season.

The Daily Star cite journalist Javi Miguel as saying Barcelona are prepared not to play Coutinho for the rest of this campaign to ensure it doesn’t trigger extra payments to Liverpool for the Brazil international.

Coutinho left Liverpool for Barca back in January 2018 but has proven a major flop at the Nou Camp, despite previously looking a world class performer in his time in the Premier League.

It’s sad to see how far Coutinho has fallen, with Barcelona now seemingly set to completely leave him out of their first-team plans.

This would have been unthinkable when the Catalan giants forked out big money to sign him from Liverpool, where his departure was expected to be a huge blow.

However, the Reds have not missed him at all, with Jurgen Klopp reinvesting the money from his sale in signings like Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, who proved key to the club winning the Champions League in 2018/19 and the Premier League title the following year.

Coutinho himself is surely going to regret leaving Liverpool when he did, with this being the latest embarrassing development in his career.