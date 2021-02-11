Chelsea could offload star who was anonymous against Barnsley as Italian giants show interest

It will look like a mistake from a club if they sell a player after one season, but it can happen if a new manager comes in and doesn’t fancy them for whatever reason.

Hakim Ziyech has been in and out of the side under Thomas Tuchel and he didn’t do much in his big chance to impress when he played against Barnsley tonight.

In fairness the whole team struggled and the pitch didn’t help him, but there are so many attacking options in the squad and he could easily find himself on the bench if he doesn’t take these chances.

There’s also the possibility that he could be moved on in the summer, with a report from Goal indicating that Juventus and AC Milan are keeping an eye on him ahead of a potential move in the summer.

They quote Italian outlet Calciomercatoweb in suggesting that he’s not entirely happy with his current situation, so he could be persuaded to make the move if he’s not a regular member over the second half of the season.

He’s really struggled with injuries so he’s not had a proper run of games to show what he can do, while he has looked bright at times and there’s clearly a quality player in there who could make a difference to the side.

The problem could be that he needs a system to be built around him and he’s struggling to stand out in this side, so perhaps a move could be the best thing for him in the summer.