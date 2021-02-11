Menu

Tuchel eager for Chelsea to seal transfer raid on former club PSG, initial talks took place last season

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly keen for Chelsea to raid his old club Paris Saint-Germain for the transfer of exciting youngster Kays Ruiz-Atil.

The 18-year-old looks a huge prospect but has unsurprisingly found it hard to get regular playing time at PSG due to the plethora of world class names on their books.

According to Foot Mercato, Chelsea boss Tuchel is now keen to work with the player again and could try to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

The report adds that the Blues have previously held talks over signing Ruiz-Atil last season, so it seems he’s a long-term target of theirs even without the presence of Tuchel.

The German tactician could have good insider knowledge of the youngster, however, and that might push the club to try harder to bring him to west London now.

Tuchel recently replaced Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager and will no doubt be keen to put his own stamp on the squad.

