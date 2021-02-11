Chelsea will accept summer swap deal if Italian giants offer €20m + star for Jorginho

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has proven that he’s able to thrive without Maurizio Sarri, but there have been constant links with a return to Italy ever since Sarri left Stamford Bridge.

He will turn 30 next season so there’s a feeling that he will need to make a move soon if he wants one final big transfer, so it looks like Inter Milan are a possible destination in the summer.

Calciomercato have indicated that they want to sign the Chelsea star in the summer, but their asking price of €50m is too much for them.

It sounds like a potential compromise would be to send Christian Eriksen to Chelsea in exchange, and this is something that they would be open to.

It’s reported that Chelsea would also need an additional €20m as a fee to make this happen as they don’t rate Eriksen as highly as Jorginho, but it would be interesting to see Eriksen back in the Premier League.

They go on to say that Antonio Conte could be finished at the San Siro in the summer and Sarri is touted as a likely replacement, so that would only hasten their efforts to get this deal done.

It’s hard to say if Eriksen would be an upgrade for Chelsea and he would likely be seen as a rotation option rather than an automatic starter, but he does need a fresh start and a return to London could be just what he needs.