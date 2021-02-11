Liverpool have officially announced that young talent Dominic Corness has signed his first professional contract with the club, who has been with the club since the age of five.

The 17-year-old is part of the Premier League champions’ Under-18s team, with Corness breaking in at this level last season and becoming a key figure for the academy side since.

Corness has started 11 of his 12 appearances for the side this season, with the versatile ace’s brilliant contributions of two goals and six assists helping the Reds sit second in the Under-18s PL table.

The ace’s versatility is certainly impressive to see, with Corness naturally a midfielder that has appeared in all three roles (defensive, traditional and attacking) whilst also capable of featuring at left-back.

Liverpool stated the most remarkable feat of Corness’ in their official announcement, the talent scored two goals directly from corners in his first outing of the season against Stoke.

It’s no wonder that the Echo have found the talent is nicknamed ‘The Wand’ by academy staff.

This is a lovely moment for the Scouser and his entire family, a continuation of impressive performances this term will no doubt win Corness a spot back at youth level for England, having featured for the Under-15s in the past.