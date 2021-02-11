Liverpool are reportedly being strongly tipped to seal the transfer of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The Switzerland international looks set to be on the move at the end of this season, with the print edition of Sport Bild, as translated by Sport Witness, making it highly unlikely that he stays at his current club.

They also name Liverpool as one of Zakaria’s strongest suitors, which makes sense given the Reds look in need of a major overhaul after a difficult season.

It’s been a tough campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s side as they are surely out of the title race already, with Zakaria likely to help freshen things up.

Georginio Wijnaldum is nearing the end of his contract, James Milner looks past his best, while the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have not performed as expected.

That surely leaves room for a quality player like Zakaria in midfield, though the report adds that Manchester City could also be keen on the 24-year-old.

Klopp knows the Bundesliga well, though, so it will be interesting to see how he can use his connections to give LFC the edge in this transfer battle.