Dreadful luck for Newcastle United as Bruce confirms three senior players out for up to eight weeks each

There is an old saying that says bad luck comes in threes, although you could suggest that Newcastle United have been suffering bad luck for years.

Wins over Southampton and Everton have allowed them to pull ten points away from the relegation zone for now, but we all know how quickly the tables can turn and momentum is huge in football.

If they could get on a good run and notch up three or four more wins they could even be safe already, but that will be much harder to do when members of the first team are dropping like flies:

? Steve Bruce pre-#CHENEW: “Fabian Schär has had an operation on his knee ligaments so it’s eight weeks out for him. Javier Manquillo did his ankle ligaments so he could be a similar time out and Callum Wilson has got a tear to his hamstring so that could be 6-8 weeks as well.” pic.twitter.com/1uBOkyXZhl — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 11, 2021

Callum Wilson is the biggest blow out of the three when you consider that he’s scored ten league goals for a team that aren’t exactly prolific in attack, while Fabian Schar is also a regular starter so that’s the last thing Bruce needs just now.

Manquillo has also featured ten times this season and numbers are important so he will be a miss too, so the manager will be hoping that the team’s injury luck will change soon.