FA Cup Quarter Final draw: Tough away draws for the Manchester sides and a tasty derby

It’s always weird when a draw takes place before all the games have been played, but Chelsea and Barnsley already know who lies in wait ahead of their tie this evening.

Man City looked like the team to avoid due to their brilliant form, so here’s a look at the four ties that lie in wait:

Everton vs Man City

Leicester City vs Man United

Barnsley/Chelsea vs Sheffield United

Bournemouth vs Southampton

Bournemouth are likely to be the only Championship side left as long as Chelsea do the business tonight, but they won’t be easy opponents for Southampton in a tasty looking South Coast Derby.

Everton’s reward for their crazy win over Spurs is a home tie against Man City – it should be an excellent game a proper test for Man City at this point in their season.

The potential tie of the round comes with Leicester hosting Man United – United have a decent record away to Leicester in recent years but they do tend to play a weakened team in the competition and that could be their undoing here.

Sheffield United may be in a position that the FA Cup is all they have left if Premier League safety is nothing more than a long shot when the ties are played, so again they should put up a good fight against Chelsea or Barnsley.

The ties are set to be played on the weekend of March 20/21