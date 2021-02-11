Football’s summer transfer window: Provisional dates for Premier League loaded onto FIFA’s website

The footballing calendar is a mess just now after everything was moved around due to the Covid-19 shutdown last season.

That had a knock-on effect with the transfer window as it was open for much later than usual, so it was always going to be interesting to see if it returned to normal this summer.

Sky Sports have reported on the latest with this and it doesn’t sound like the dates are set in stone for now, but it looks like the dates of June 9 – August 31 have been uploaded to their transfer matching system.

The exact dates for the Premier League are still unclear, as it did look like they were moving towards a system of having the window close as the league started in a bid to make it as fair as possible.

It sounds like talks are still ongoing and the exact dates will be released soon, but it’s currently expected that the Premier League won’t stick to that for this season and the window should remain open after the games start.