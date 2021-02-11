Menu

Deal prepared: Chelsea have transfer offer ready for world class attacker

Chelsea reportedly have a deal ready to try and seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer.

The prolific Norway international has been a world class performer for Dortmund and it would be exciting to see him in the Premier League during his peak years.

According to 90min, he’s attracting interest from both Chelsea and Manchester City, with the Blues apparently having a deal in the works for the 20-year-old.

That sounds promising from a Chelsea point of view, with new manager Thomas Tuchel looking in need of some new signings to freshen up this slightly unconvincing squad.

Despite spending big on new attacking players like Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech in the summer, Chelsea still look in need of more of a goal threat up front after some disappointing form from Werner in particular.

haaland bvb 2020-21

Erling Haaland is a transfer target for Chelsea

Haaland could be a major upgrade after his incredible record of 38 goals in 40 games for Dortmund, as he shows himself to be one of the best finishers in Europe.

One can only wonder how good he’d be under a manager like Tuchel, who has previously shown he’s a superb coach for talented young players.

