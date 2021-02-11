Huge boost for Barcelona as PSG star ruled out of their Champions League clash next week

Barcelona are a tough team to figure out just now because they have been on a good run of form, but you still get the feeling that a loss could come at any point.

They deservedly lost to Sevilla last night in the Copa Del Rey so it’s not the ideal preparation for their Champions League clash with PSG.

Barca tend to be among the favourites for the competition but it’s hard to see them winning it this year, while the draw against PSG will be a tough one to overcome after they didn’t win their group.

There is a rivalry between the two sides which has been increased by Neymar moving to France and the great comeback a few years ago, but at least Barca don’t have to worry about their former star tearing them apart next week.

It’s been confirmed that he will miss the first leg after picking up a groin injury on Wednesday, while he’s only given an “outside” chance of returning for the second leg.

PSG still have Kylian Mbappe and enough firepower to get through the tie even if Neymar is missing, but it may just give Barca a slight hope that they can find a way to win.