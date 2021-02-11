According to the Athletic (subscription required), Fulham described the initial offer of £850,000 plus add-ons from Liverpool for highly-rated attacker Harvey Elliott as ‘insulting’.

Elliott left the Cottagers in the summer of 2019 after his contract expired, when the west London outfit were relegated to the Championship.

The tricky winger became the youngest player to ever feature in the Premier League at the end of the 18/19 season. Elliott made his first-team debut earlier that term, at the age of just 15, in an EFL Cup tie.

At the time of the switch, Fulham sought £10m for Elliott’s signature, with Liverpool offering up more than times less than those demands. It’s no surprise they were left insulted by the opening bid.

The Athletic confirmed the outcome of a tribunal to determine the figures owed yesterday, Liverpool will pay a maximum fee of just £4.3m for the Reds-loving talent, with it added that it would take Elliott making 100 appearances for the Merseyside outfit and winning a cap for England for that max to be met.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Tammy Abraham bails out flappy Kepa with an outstanding goal line clearance for Chelsea vs Barnsley Video: Tammy Abraham sees goal for Chelsea stand despite clear offside with VAR not in use for tie against Barnsley in moment stemming from lovely Gilmour and James play Video: Unsettling scenes as Rennes star Romain Del Castillo KNOCKED OUT by a ball smacking his face

The Athletic report that Fulham will be awarded an initial £1.2m for Elliott, as well as a further £300,000 when the talent’s first professional deal is signed, which was already announced over the summer.

£200,000 will be owed to the London club when the youngster signs a second contract, whilst Fulham will retain a 20% sell-on clause as part of the deal. They’ve stated they are ‘very pleased’ with the deal.

Elliott made eight first-team appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side last season, primarily in the cup competitions as Jurgen Klopp opted to field the youngsters for most ties.

The former England Under-15s, 16s and 17s international has been loaned to Championship side Blackburn this season, with Elliott tearing the second-tier up with fine performances.

Elliott has scored four times for the Rovers and provided a wonderful eight assists, with the exciting talent’s displays spurring the side to an outside shot at one of the playoff places.