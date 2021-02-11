West Ham are reportedly eyeing up a transfer deal for in-form Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

The 24-year-old is enjoying a superb season in the Championship, scoring 23 goals in 28 games so far to establish himself as one of the top attacking players in English football’s second tier.

Eurosport are now linking Toney with West Ham, who need to strengthen up front for next season after recently selling the disappointing Sebastien Haller to Ajax.

Toney looks like he’s ready to make the step up to Premier League football after showing what he can do for Brentford at Championship level.

One imagines the former Newcastle striker will have other suitors before too long, but the Hammers will hope to get to the front of the queue for his signature.

Toney has previously also shone in League One and it would be a great Jamie Vardy-esque story to see him climb up the leagues in England.