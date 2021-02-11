Manchester United and Chelsea could reportedly be in luck in the Jude Bellingham transfer saga at last.

The Borussia Dortmund wonderkid was strongly linked with both clubs during his time at Birmingham City, though he opted to make the move to Germany last summer.

United and Chelsea have continued to be linked with Bellingham since then, however, and it now looks like Dortmund’s financial issues mean they could be forced to cash in on him this summer.

That’s according to a report from the Mirror, which suggests this news will be a boost for both the Red Devils and the Blues.

Bellingham looks a hugely promising talent with a big future in the game, and it’s easy to see how Old Trafford or Stamford Bridge could be tempting options for him.

Both clubs have a number of promising young players coming through at the moment, so could be ideal for the 17-year-old to continue his development.

Bellingham has done well at Dortmund so far, but it looks like the England international’s stay in the Bundesliga could be a short one.