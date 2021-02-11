Leeds midfielder hints at further attempts to wind up Arsenal star as they meet again this weekend

Nicolas Pepe is starting to show his worth to Arsenal after some impressive performances, so it’s easy to forget about his stupid red card that cost Arsenal against Leeds last time they played.

It does look like that moment was a wake up call for Pepe and he bounced back shortly afterwards, but it wouldn’t have been a surprise if Mikel Arteta has banished him from the team as he was also under a lot of pressure at that time.

The two teams are set to face off again this weekend and it looks like Leeds midfielder Ezgjan Alioski is looking forward to having another opportunity to wind the Arsenal star up.

It was Alioski who was on the receiving end of Pepe’s headbutt last time they met, and some comments were picked up in a recent report from The Yorkshire Evening News.

It was Bamford who was speaking about his outlook on the fixture, but he mentioned Alioksi and it’s clear he’s looking forward to this one:

“You know what, he said in the changing room the other day ‘I can’t wait for Sunday.’ I was like why, he was like ‘I’m playing against my mate Pepe again.’ I was like no way. He’s the worst, he never shuts up either.”

You have to think that everyone in the Arsenal side will be making it clear to Pepe that he needs to remain calm and not get involved this time round, but that can sometimes be easier said than done.