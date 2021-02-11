Liverpool respond to Mohamed Salah Bayern Munich transfer interest

Liverpool have reportedly decided not to allow Mohamed Salah seal a transfer to Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been linked with Salah, but latest transfer news on the Egypt international suggests Liverpool have no plans to let him go.

This is currently the buzz in the UK press, though reports from Spain earlier in the day suggested the Reds could in fact let Salah go for around €80million.

It now seems Reds fans can relax a bit more as the 28-year-old remains a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans, despite Bayern declaring an interest in the player.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was quoted as saying Salah is the African Messi, and that he’d welcome him to the Allianz Arena.

“It would be an honour to have him,” the German said yesterday, sparking worry among LFC supporters.

Salah is undoubtedly an elite talent who could shine for a European giant like Bayern, but it seems that, for now, he’s going nowhere.