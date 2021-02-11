Liverpool open to paying €40m release clause to sign German international this summer

It’s still not really clear what Gini Wijnaldum plans to do in the summer, but it makes a lot of sense for Liverpool to come up with a list of alternatives if he does move on.

Unfortunately they’re unlikely to find someone for free like the Dutchman will be so they’ll end up out of pocket, but it could be a good chance to get a replacement who has the potential to be even better.

Florian Neuhaus has been one of the stars this season for Borussia Monchengladbach as they found their way into the knockout rounds of the Champions League, while he’s also forced his way into the Germany setup too.

The midfielder is still only 23 and he can play in a holding role or higher up the pitch, so a potential release clause of €40m should interest a lot of teams this summer.

A report from Sport Witness has indicated that Liverpool have expressed an interest in signing him, although they could have an issue with Borussia Dortmund who want to take the manager Marco Rose and Neuhaus in the summer.

There’s no suggestion that he’ll be let go for less than the release clause so that will come down to a fairly straight forward option of paying it or missing out, but a lot could also depend on his manager and where he ends up.