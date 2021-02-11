It’s hard to believe, but there’s a growing case for saying Liverpool need to rip it all up and start again after a major dip in form this season.

The Reds ran away with the Premier League title just last season, following up on their Champions League victory from the year before.

Now, however, they’ve limply surrendered their title, with Manchester City’s 4-1 win at Anfield at the weekend looking like a big turning point – for this season and beyond.

Liverpool now surely won’t retain their crown, and there seems little else for them to be optimistic about this season, as they’re not exactly looking like being among the favourites to win the Champions League, while they’re also out of both domestic cup competitions.

There wasn’t much Liverpool transfer news to speak of during the January window, but they then surprised us with some late moves, though their signings of Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies rather smacked of desperation and don’t look like doing enough to solve the long-term issues in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Here’s a look at seven players who surely need to be sent packing at the end of the season, and five potential signings to come in…

OUT

Georginio Wijnaldum

Heading towards the end of his contract without much progress on a renewal, this is surely the end of Wijnaldum’s time at Liverpool. The Netherlands international has been a superb player for the Reds but it may be an opportunity to add something a little different in midfield.

James Milner

Now 35 years of age and no longer a regular, Milner should get a warm send-off but surely head out of Anfield at the end of this season. The veteran midfielder has been a tremendous servant to Liverpool but it’s surely time for fresh legs in the middle of the park.

Divock Origi

A cult hero at LFC for his goal-scoring heroics against Barcelona and Tottenham in that 2018/19 Champions League win, Origi has not really done much since then to justify being a regular in a team of this calibre. The Belgian isn’t the worst backup in the world, but the club could, and should, aim higher.

Xherdan Shaqiri

Initially a promising signing, it’s just not really worked out for Shaqiri, who has previously not quite looked the part for other big clubs like Bayern Munich and Inter Milan. His best form came at Stoke City and a similar move might be best for the Switzerland international in the future.

Roberto Firmino

For many years, Firmino was undoubtedly one of Liverpool’s most important players, but his rapid decline in the last few months is certainly a cause for alarm. The goals have really dried up and he doesn’t look as effective in the other areas of his game either. In general, teams seem to have worked out this Liverpool front three a bit more and Firmino is the obvious weak link to change next season.

Naby Keita

A huge disappointment for a clearly talented player, but Keita just hasn’t got going at Liverpool and the club surely now needs to think about moving him on and making signings in midfield.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Another signing that looked so promising, but Oxlade-Chamberlain’s fitness and form just don’t look like justifying a place in Klopp’s squad for any longer.