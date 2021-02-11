Menu

Liverpool set asking price for Mohamed Salah amid Bayern Munich transfer talk

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have reportedly decided they could be ready to sell Mohamed Salah for €80million amid interest from the likes of Bayern Munich.

The Egypt international has been a world class performer for Liverpool and it seems clear he could fit in at any top club in the world.

MORE: Raphinha to Liverpool transfer odds slashed

According to Don Balon, Liverpool seem ready to cash in on Salah if they receive around €80m, with the report naming the likes of Bayern and Juventus as potential suitors for him.

This also follows Bayern chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge being quoted by the Daily Mirror as saying he’s a big fan of Salah, comparing him to Lionel Messi.

mohamed salah liverpool

Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool for Bayern Munich?

More Stories / Latest News
Report: São Paulo is on the verge of hiring former Defensa y Justicia manager to replace Fernando Diniz
Video: Bruno Fernandes praises rival player on Instagram
Tuchel hands lifeline to Chelsea ace frozen out by Lampard and explains his struggles

The 28-year-old could prove an exciting addition to this Bayern attack, joining other big names like Robert Lewandowski, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry up front.

Liverpool fans will no doubt hope Salah stays as it could be a tough job trying to replace a player of that quality on the cheap.

More Stories Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.