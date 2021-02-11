Man City ready to partner Lionel Messi with world class goal machine as exciting transfer plans take shape

Manchester City are reportedly ready to sign a new striker this summer whether or not they secure the signing of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi on a free transfer.

The Premier League giants are one of the likely contenders for Messi’s signature as he mulls over his Barcelona future ahead of the summer, as Fabrizio Romano recently told CaughtOffside in an exclusive interview.

However, Romano also mentioned doubts over Sergio Aguero’s future at the Etihad Stadium, so an out-and-out centre-forward might also be needed for City next season.

According to 90min, the club do indeed plan to sign a new striker regardless of what happens with Messi, with Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland mentioned as one top candidate to come in.

The Norway international has been on fire for Dortmund since his move there last January, and it would be truly thrilling to see him alongside Messi in City’s attack.

Pep Guardiola has worked with plenty of great players in his managerial career, but that sounds like a partnership that has enormous potential and could finally help him deliver the Champions League for City.