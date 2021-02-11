Menu

Manchester United boost as important Real Sociedad player injured ahead of Europa League clash

Manchester United have been handed a major boost as it’s reported that Real Sociedad could be without a key player for their upcoming Europa League tie.

According to the print edition of Diario Vasco, as translated by Sport Witness, the in-form Mikel Oyarzabal has supposedly pulled up with an unknown injury in training.

The report suggests this could put Oyarzabal out of action for some time, which may mean he’ll be unavailable to take on Man Utd in the Europa League next week.

This is not yet certain, but United fans could do with a bit of luck after some sloppy recent form has seen them fall away in the Premier League title race.

That will no doubt make the Europa League a more tempting competition for the Red Devils to try and win, and getting past Sociedad will surely be easier if Oyarzabal is unavailable.

The talented 23-year-old has been in sparkling form this season, contributing 12 goals and five assists in all competitions so far.

